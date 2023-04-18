Adamawa: Adeleke describes REC’s action as assault on democracy, hails INEC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has expressed solidarity with his Adamawa state counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, describing recent development in the state as ” a serious threat to our nascent democracy”

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Tuesday, Governor Adeleke expressed shock at the undemocratic drama, describing the attempt to truncate the collation of results and announce the rightful winner as “a direct assault on electoral democracy” which should never be allowed to stand.

“I stand by democracy, rule of law and due process as stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act. We oppose any shenanigans to tamper with the will of the Adamawa people who have the inalienable right to choose their leader.

“Democracy is premised on people’s choice freely expressed through the ballot. That process has now been standardized and rig-proved with BVAS machines which further strengthened the safety of voters’ choices. We stand by the Constitution and the Electoral Act”, Governor Adeleke stated.

He however commended the swift intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which nullified the illegal declaration of a winner before the conclusion of the collation of votes.

“I hail INEC’s intervention. The Commission did well to have acted to save the day. I however call on the Commission to speed up the process of votes collation. Any further delay may strengthen the hand of those who want to suppress the will of the people.

“INEC should fast-track the collation and announce the rightful winner. Only that route can salvage the serious challenges facing our democracy. We must join hands to stop the erosion of democratic practices and values “, the statement reads.