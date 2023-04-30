Actress Nancy Isime bags honorary doctorate degree from American university

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has been conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share the good news with her fans.

In addition to the degree, she revealed she was awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership Prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

The thespian admitted being overwhelmed by the honours.

She congratulated her fellow awardees while praying to God to grant every one of them wisdom and strength to excel in their respective fields and careers.

She wrote: “Yesterday, I was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.”