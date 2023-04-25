Actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after twelve surgeries to change his looks

Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci has passed away at the age of 22 after undergoing twelve cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS singer, Jimin.

Colucci died on Sunday at a South Korean hospital after complications from his most recent procedure.

Eric Blake, his publicist, announced on Monday.

Von Colucci moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 in pursuit of career in entertainment, and went under the knife on Saturday, April 22, to remove jaw implants he had put in last November – all in a bid to look like BTS singer, Jimin.

Following the operation, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died hours later.

“It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” Blake said, adding that his client “didn’t like” his “very square jawline and chin,” as he, “thought it was too wide.”

In the last 12 months, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, and a lip reduction, among others.

“He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake explained, specifying that Van Colucci was particularly “unhappy” with his face.

Von Colucci’s original features included dark blond hair and blue eyes. He also stood tall at 6 feet and weighed 182 pounds.

His publicist said he struggled to get a job because of his Western looks which is why he went under the knife.

Blake said, “It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea. and he felt very discriminated against [because of] his Western looks.”