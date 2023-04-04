Ace broadcaster, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo wins big at ‘All Radio Awards’

Ace broadcaster, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo of Inspiration FM, has won the ‘Top Radio Show’ category at tue just concluded ‘All Radio Awards’.

Kikelomo who also doubles as a Marketing Communications Executive with over 18years significant experience within marketing, advertising, communications, public relations and client account management shared news of the award on social media.

In her appreciation, she wrote; ‘this is one of the biggest appreciation I’ve got for my career since my reversion to media after leaving the scene for over 10 years to do big things and time investment. I won’t call it a win but an appreciation. When you don’t really bat eyelids to recognition and you continuously keep grinding with all your efforts, some recognition come from those who recognise your value/work. This award and its cheers go to those who saw value in me and who continuously root for me.

The boost of my career in media was more fine-tuned after my reversion to journalism and stepping my feet to radio journalism, stretching every possible fibre in me towards delivering value to the public on air via voice conviction towards every topic: Here I am today, I have a community of people who notice my work and thinks I deserve more. My recognition goes to Ruby for his belief and support when the nomination came in. He charged everyone to vote because my name has been penned down. He’s freelancer staff And also his brothers, my brothers-in-love as I fondly call them, all because you rooted for me even more than my family that don’t “carry my matter for head”.

‘Kike is the CEO of @zedgeconsulting, a firm that specializes in organization positioning, Strategic Market Planning, vendor relations and supply chain consultancy. She is also the chief host /founder of a popular live talk show on radio and television REALTALKWITHKIKE, a contemporary famous talk show n IFM92.3 & Silverbird TV with a transcontinental audience since 2019.