AC Milan vs Napoli: We’ll cope without Osimhen – Di Lorenzo

Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Atalanta on March 11, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

By Efosa Taiwo

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo believes the Partenopei can cope without their hostshot forward, Victor Osimhen against AC Milan.

Luciano Spalletti’s men will travel to the San Siro for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

The Serie A leaders will be without their top scorer, Osimhen who is yet to recover from a muscle injury he picked on international duty with Nigerian last month.

Napoli were hammered 4-0 by AC Milan in a league match last month with Osimhen absent.

Concerns are growing that the Parthenopeans could suffer a similar fate yet again but Di Lorenzo played that down, stating that his absence won’t affect the team.

“We know that Osimhen is a great player and he is very important for us, but we don’t depend only on one player. We have and have full confidence in the available players,” Di Lorenzo was quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“So we are calm from this point of view. I repeat, Osimhen is important for us, but he won’t be there in this match, and therefore, we will face them with the players we have.”

Osimhen has made five appearances for Napoli in the Champions League this season with four goals to his credit.