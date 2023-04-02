AC Milan hammer Napoli 4-0 in Osimhen absence

AC Milan has hammered runaway Serie A leaders Napoli 4-0 on Sunday in an incredible performance which slammed the brakes on their opponents’ charge to a first league title since 1990.

Napoli were without their hotshot, Victor Osimhen who is out injured and absence felt in the Partonopei’s front three.

Rafael Leao led the charge for the Milan side with a brilliant brace while Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers netted the other goals for the rampant champions who move up to third.

Stefano Pioli’s side inflicted a third league defeat of the season on Napoli, whose huge lead at the top of the table has been cut to 16 points after second-placed Lazio beat Monza 2-0 earlier on Sunday.

Milan are 20 points off the pace but have struck first blood in a trio of matches against Napoli which will conclude this month with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final between the two Italian teams.