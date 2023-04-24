Abuja Unrest: FCT Police moves to prevent escalation of tensions

…Arrest one, intensify surveillance patrols

…Host peace talks between Hausa, Gbagyi communities in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Acting Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), DCP Ahmed Musa, on Monday, held a meeting with traditional rulers from both the Hausa and Gbagyi communities in Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The meeting was aimed at brokering peace between the two groups and discussing ways to collaborate in order to keep youths in check and oust troubleshooters in the area.

A statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, explained that the meeting was held at the Commissioner’s office in the Command Headquarters in response to a “mild tension” that arose along Gwarinpa 3rd Avenue due to a squabble between some Hausa and Gbagyi youths on Saturday.

According to her, the traditional rulers and the Acting Commissioner of Police discussed ways to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

They also explored ways to foster better relationships between the two communities and promote peaceful coexistence.

Adeh also spoke on the number of casualties recorded during the clash.

“The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray,” she said

The PPRO added that following the incident, the police deployed operatives to the affected areas to douse the tension and effect arrests.

Meanwhile, sources at the meeting told Vanguard that the Acting Commissioner of Police emphasized the need for collaboration between the police and the traditional rulers in maintaining peace and security in the FCT.

He urged the traditional rulers to continue to play their roles as peace ambassadors and to work closely with the police in identifying and apprehending troublemakers.

In response, the traditional rulers expressed their commitment to promoting peace and security in their communities.

They also pledged to work closely with the police to identify and apprehend troublemakers and to foster better relationships between the two communities.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides expressing their commitment to promoting peace and security in the FCT.

The police and the traditional rulers agreed to continue to work together to prevent future incidents and to maintain peace and security in the area.