‘Abu Abel, I’m your son,’ brutally beaten DJ Chicken begs in viral video

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken is trending on social media after a video of him being brutally beaten emerged on the internet.

In the viral video as shared by popular social media influencer, Pooja, the street DJ could be heard begging one Abu Abel, saying in Yoruba, ‘I am your son’.

Everyone involved in this should be arrested.



What sort of nonsense is this? Even put on Live. https://t.co/ZbhgxUsOIj — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 14, 2023

Reactions have since trailed the video with tweeps calling on the Police to track down the assaulters of the DJ and bring them to book .

@Alaborn01: Abu abel must be arrested for this

@AdemolaDebisi8: Justice for dj chicken 🥺🥺

@@oluwakeup_tobi: Abu Abel’s name is enough for police to do the needful