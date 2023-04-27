Abiodun presents Staff of Office to MacGregor as Olu of Orile Ilawo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the new Olu of Orile-Ilawo in the Odeda local government area of the State, Oba (Prof.) Alexander Olusegun MacGregor, to concentrate on the task of accelerating the pace of the socio-economic development of the town.

Governor Abiodun, who made the call at the official installation and presentation of Staff of Office to Oba (Prof.) MacGregor, at the Elegun-Mefa, Orile-Ilawo, said the selection of the monarch followed due process as prescribed by the law and customs.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, the Governor noted that the accolades which greeted the selection of Oba MacGregor was a testimony to the overwhelming support of the people.

He said, “no doubt, the selection process that culminated in the emergence of Oba Professor Alexander Olusegun MacGregor as the new Olu of Orile Ilawo, followed the due process as prescribed by the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021 as well as the custom and traditions of Orile Ilawo.

“This important occasion marks an end to 16 months of interregnum in the Obaship stool of Olu of Orile Ilawo, after the demise of the immediate past Olu of Orile Ilawo, Oba (Engr.) Albert Oladapo Aina, who joined his ancestors on 21st December, 2021”.

“Kabiyesi, by your appointment as the new Olu of Orile Ilawo, you have become a member of the Egba Traditional Council and you are expected to foster cooperation with other royal fathers in Egba Traditional Council and in Ogun State at large”.

The State helmsman admonished the new monarch to extend hands of love and fellowship to all those who competed for the stool with him, while also effecting speedy reconciliation amongst his people.

“As a father, you are expected to be accessible, receptive and responsive to your people’s yearnings. You should put your reputable academic experience to bear on your appointment to serve your people”.

“You are to champion all efforts that will further enhance peaceful co-existence with other neighbouring townships in Egbaland and entire Ogun State, in order to justify the mandate and trust reposed in you by the good people of Orile Ilawo and the Ogun State government”.

“Let me also implore you to immediately concentrate on the task of accelerating the pace of socio-economic development in Orile Ilawo town by mobilizing your people to continue to support the government, particularly, by performing their civic duties in the prompt payment of approved taxes, rates and levies, required for the provision of social amenities and general development of our dear State”.

“Let me also charge all sons and daughters of Orile Ilawo to accord the new Oba the required support and cooperation necessary to launch the town to enviable heights amongst its equals. I wish to sincerely appeal that you rally round our new Kabiyesi in order to contribute to the continued growth and development of your town.

This is because experience has shown that no meaningful development can take place in an environment of rancour and acrimony”.

“As an administration, we have immense regard for our royal fathers and we will continue to hold them in high esteem in the discharge of good governance to the people, especially in the area of maintaining social harmony and ensuring peaceful coexistence in our dear State. The most important ingredient for development in the State is peace and security and we all have important role to play in this respect”.

In his acceptance speech, MacGregor vowed to use his new status as an avenue to re-awaken and sustain justice, peace and unity which he said is exactly what royalty represents from days of their progenitors.

“We shall carry out reforms in palace administration in order to be adequately responsive to our peoples’ sincere and deep longing for justice, equity and stability. We shall strive to ensure that conflicts are resolved between individuals, families and communities along the principles of social justice.

“We shall use cultural diplomacy as a veritable tool for the promotion of harmonious relationships with our neighbors far and near,” the new monarch stated.

MacGregor, who obtained his Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of London Postgraduate Medical School after earning honours in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Wales, also promised to use his new position to forge links with other traditional institutions here in Nigeria, in Africa and beyond; strengthen contacts and build linkages that will complement and enhance “excellent bilateral relationships” between the peoples of his community and the world beyond.

“We shall uphold and maintain the principle of neutrality and continue to pray for, and will always support the right kind of political leaders, who will safeguard the welfare of our people, provide for their basic needs, and who will accord due recognition to traditional institutions.

“We shall also support efforts to build partnerships and seek international assistance for the benefit of our people, Egbaland and the entire Yoruba race,” Oba Macgregor stated.