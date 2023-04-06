Abia Rep joins race for House Speakership

Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia), has joined the race for the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, said this when briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that he was qualified and had the capacity to lead the next parliament having been a spokesperson for the House for four years.

Kalu said he wanted to lead the House and indeed the country into prosperity, unity, peace and progress.

The lawmaker said that the house needed a speaker that would increase national cohesion and reduce division among Nigerians.

“Nigerians want who will be a speaker and will not be sentimental with the gavel; an impartial speaker that will not be emotional and have sympathy for his ethnic, religious or regional sentiments.

“A speaker who is sensitive to our diversity and instituted by the 9th Assembly, a speaker who will ensure ranchor free relationships with other arms of government while ensuring separation of power.

“Nigerians need a speaker who will ensure balance and equal opportunity for all constituencies on the floor, ensure stability and credibility.

“As the image maker of the house for years, I have what it takes, the capacity and the competence to do the job,” he said.

The legislator said that it was imperative for the APC to zone the speakership to the South East, saying that the office had not been occupied by a lawmaker from the zone in the last 40 years.

Kalu, however, said that his ambition was not superior to the position of the party and that should the party decided against his ambition, he would oblige as a loyal party man.(NAN)