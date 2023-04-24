Abducted Kogi monarch dies in kidnapper’s den

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The traditional ruler of Aghara community in, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin who was kidnapped on Easter Monday has been reported to have died in the custody of his kidnappers.

Chief Obadofin was said to have passed on last Thursday about 12 days after he was kidnapped, when he could no longer withstand the torture of his captivity.

Temidayo Elewa, his co-abductee was however set free. Elewa was picked up in Obajana, the cement town in Lokoja LGA, on Saturday morning by family members, who took her straight for medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

A source involved in the negotiation for their release, who confirmed these said when the abductors noticed that the monarch was becoming too weak, they reduced the ransomed from N60 million to N2 million to release the two victims and started mounting pressure for the payment.

“Meanwhile, they blindfolded Temidayo and separated her to a different location. Unfortunately, the monarch died before ransome could be delivered.”

The source also said that when the kidnappers realised that the advance search group, made up of hunters, vigilantes and some Fulani volunteers were closing on them, the gunmen set Temidayo free, “She roamed the jungle alone from that Thursday to Friday. After many hours she met a sawing machine operator, who eventually led her to freedom.”

“The lady (Temidayo) has been taken to the hospital. She was picked up in a village behind Obajana. As for Baba, we know he is dead but we are still combing the jungle for his remains.

Obadofin, a major Cashew farmer and Temidayo were abducted on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara at about 11pm. The gunmen also shot dead one madam Toyin Onare, a widow, who was in the farm as a labourer.

Toyin was rushed to hospital in Kabba, headquarter of the LGA, about 35 minutes drive away. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The late monarch’s chances of survival has been a concern since his abduction as he was said to be on medication for age related diseases aside the trauma and rough treatment he received from the gunmen.