Abducted Kogi monarch dies in kidnappers’ den

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The traditional ruler of the Aghara community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, who was kidnapped on Easter Monday has reportedly died in the custody of his kidnappers.

Obadofin was said to have passed on last Thursday about 12 days after he was kidnapped when he could no longer withstand the torture in captivity. Temidayo Elewa, his co-abductee, was, however, set free.

Elewa was picked up in Obajana, the cement town in the Lokoja Local Government Area of the state on Saturday morning by family members, who took her for medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

A source involved in the negotiation for their release, who confirmed the development, said when the abductors noticed that the monarch was becoming too weak, they reduced the ransom from N60 million to N2 million to release the two victims and started mounting pressure for the payment.

“Meanwhile, they blindfolded Temidayo and separated her to a different location. Unfortunately, the monarch died before Ransome could be delivered,” the source said.

The source also said when the kidnappers realised that the advanced search group, made up of hunters, vigilantes and some Fulani volunteers were closing in on them, the gunmen set Temidayo free,

The source added: “She roamed the jungle alone from Thursday to Friday. After many hours, she met a sawing machine operator, who eventually led her to freedom.

“The lady (Temidayo) has been taken to the hospital. She was picked up in a village behind Obajana. As for Baba, we know he is dead but we are still combing the jungle for his remains.”

Obadofin, a major cashew farmer and Temidayo were abducted on Easter Monday from his farm residence in Aghara at 11 p.m. The gunmen also shot dead one Madam Toyin Onare, a widow, who was in the farm as a labourer.

Toyin was rushed to the hospital in Kabba, the headquarters of the council, about 35 minutes drive. Unfortunately, she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The late monarch’s chances of survival have been a concern since his abduction as he was said to be on medication for age-related diseases aside from the trauma and rough treatment he received from the gunmen.