Abducted former Nasarawa Deputy Governor regains freedom

Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, Former Deputy Governor of Nassarawa State abducted by gunmen on April 7, has been released.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

NAN recalls that Gye-Wado who was deputy governor between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, was kidnapped at his residence in Wamba Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the former deputy governor regained freedom at about 9:00 pm on Sunday and has been reunited with his family.

Nansel who said no arrest was made yet, added that the police were not aware of any ransom paid before the release.

According to him, the elder statesman was released due to sustained pressure mounted on the kidnappers by a combined team of security agencies.