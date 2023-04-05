A new Dawn for Africa: Mazamaza bridges difficulties in marketing African products, services in overseas

By Chinedu Adonu

Mazamaza global online market platform is number one online marketing that was created to allow Africans showcase and sell their quality products and services at ease without spending money paying any form of tax, transportation fee, produce and many more.

The mission was to bring quality, affordable and easy online shopping and selling experience thereby connecting every vendor, notwithstanding their location in Nigeria as far as they have a Smartphone, Tablet or Computer, with all the potential consumers worldwide.

It is the first and best African online marketing that has branches across the world, to include, France, America, Spain, Asia. It also has branches in Nigeria states with head at No 384, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Block 14 Suite 14, Odua Shopping Complex Ojota Lagos State.

Mazamaza is at your service to help you sell your products and services at the comfort of your door steps no mater the location.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Mazamaza Global Ventures LTD, Jerry Emeka Okafor, said the purpose was to allow Africans showcase their quality products and services to the whole world for easy marketing.

The CEO, Okafor, a Spain based Nigerian said that the e-commerce would allow Nigerians and companies to sell their goods and services within their door steps and earn in dollars.

The zeal to establish a digital e-commerce market platform was to reduce difficulties in marketing African quality products and services to the whole world.

He called on everyone, companies and corporate organizations that have quality products and services to register their products with Mazamaza Global Ventures Ltd via, (www.mazamazagroup.com) for easy business transactions, adding that “At Mazamaza Stores, people are at the heart of everything we do”.

Hear him, “As we all know hundreds of thousands of talented African craftsmen and resellers are facing a big problem of selling their products and more especially connecting with millions of consumers outside the country. That’s why we created Mazamaza stores (www.mazamazastores.com) to help and connect them with the numerous consumers outside Nigeria and also within Nigeria.

“Mazamaza Stores is a Nigerian and American registered digital e-commerce Marketplace Platform and a part of Mazamaza Global Ventures Ltd ( www.mazamazagroup.com) and the first of its kind in Africa.

“Focused mainly on African Arts & Crafts, Painting, Sculptures, Herbs, Fashion, Technology, Accessories, African Products & Services, Electronics, kids corner, Hard and Softwares, Home & Office Decoration, Food stuffs and allied agro products and other wide range of products. Our goal is to connect shoppers with hundreds of merchants all over the world and our safe stress-free marketplace boasts of the latest and best across every category.

He listed the advantages of selling on Mazamaza global platform to include; “REVENUE INCREASE;

Its obvious that Mazamazastores.com will give your business/shop an increase in visibility. More the visibility, the more the reach, and the more the reach, the more the sales.

“When you have your products on our platform we will make sure that your products reach the maximum shoppers thereby augmenting the possibilities of an improved revenue and equally helping you expand your businesses both locally and internationally.

“It also paves a way towards the development of brand awareness. As you know trying to sell abroad can be a mission impossible as shipping costs may double the product price. However our marketplace tends to offer more affordable shipping costs, which makes sellers more competitive. Another important factor when internationalizing is the language barrier. With our marketplaces there is no problem, being a multi-language and Multi- currency platform we also offer customer support in native languages .

“COST REDUCTION;

Mazamazastores.com will make things easier for you as a vendor. We handle the platform advert worldwide , SEO and even marketing strategies with periodical updates and training on the latest market trends for the local vendors.

All you have to do is to create your shop, manage the products and prices you offer, and control the orders you receive. On the other hand, costs are reduced, since the investment and effort necessary to achieve those markets is titanic in terms of time and resources.

“BRAND IMAGE;

Selling on our platform not only facilitates increasing brand awareness or customer base but also boost your business image and brand worldwide. Establishing yourself as a seller on our marketplace does not mean renouncing your brand image.

As a professional seller, you’ll have your own brand name and logo. This will also make things easier for your customers:

“They will be able to rate your shop independently and also will be able to find your shop on the marketplace and to purchase your products instead of choosing other sellers of the same category. Let’s not reiterate the fact that selling on our marketplace platform can not only help you build a brand and bring you millions but also helps you increase your reach and multiply your existing network for a greater advantage.

“CONFIDENCE;

Payment is one of the most sensitive parts of an online purchase. However, our marketplace has good security measures, the same with the banks well protected against any kind of cyber-attack. Also, the sporadic frauds of dishonest sellers and customers are all well controlled.

“COMPETITION;

As a seller, we will guide you through the competition in the market. The level and intensity of the competition will help you determine the price of your products because pricing your products in correspondence to the competition is crucial. As an e-Commerce entrepreneur, analyzing the competition can also help formulate strategies, ensuring you will stay in uniformity with the market and other sellers.

“Evaluating the trends can help big time. When trends keep changing, you can identify the loopholes and add the products accordingly.

Adding products which have a branding potential, those which solve problems, those about which people are passionate about and those which fulfills the needs and requirements can help you get to the top of the business.

