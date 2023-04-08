8 injured as passenger bus crashed into BRT terminal

File: Damaged BRT bus during the rampage

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

A passenger bus from Abeokuta, Ogun State to Lagos has crashed, leaving eight passengers severely injured in Abule Egba area of Lagos.

Vanguard learned that the accident occurred early yesterday while people were on their way to work.

According to an eyewitness, Babs, who spoke to Vanguard, “I was on my way to work this morning when the accident happened. The bus that was conveying passengers from Abeokuta somersaulted and crashed into the BRT terminal; the bus overturned. The driver and some passengers were injured.

“We gathered that the bus driver and a passenger were having an argument and this caused the driver to lose concentration.”

Another eyewitness, Abdulrasheed Tunde, who blamed the accident on mechanical failure, said the vehicle somersaulted before crashing into the BRT fence.

At press time, the bus has been evacuated from the scene of the accident.