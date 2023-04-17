70-yr-old man killed during coronation of village head in Bauchi

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi—Crisis has broken out in Sang village, Bogoro Local Government Area, Bauchi State over a botched coronation ceremony of a village head, leading to the death of a 70-year-old man.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed, yesterday, that the 70-year-old victim, Apollos Danlami, was killed while a certain Naemiya Bature and some others were injured in the fracas.

He said irate youths set ablaze 64 houses, three motorcycles and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

He said: “On 15/04/2023 at 9a.m., the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over ongoing skirmishes in the Bogoro area of the state. Preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the Hamlet Head of Sang.

“One person by the name of Apollos Danlami, 70 years, was killed in the incident while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65 years and some other people were injured in the fracas.

“The command deployed Police operatives comprising tactical teams, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, and Operation Restore Peace, which swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.”

The PPRO noted that the area was now relatively peaceful as security had been reinforced in and around Bogoro area.

He said the CP had directed Bogoro DPO to commence a discrete investigation in earnest to unravel the circumstances that led to the unrest.