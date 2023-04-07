7 burnt to death, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

Abeokuta—No fewer than seven persons were burnt to death while 14 others sustained injuries in a lone accident around OPIC on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yesterday.

Mrs. Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun State, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, adding that the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m., yesterday.

The FRSC spokesperson said the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure, which led to the loss of control, saying the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.

She stated that 22 persons were involved in the accident which comprised seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.

Okpe added that 14 people were injured comprising four men, five women, two male children and three female children.

The FRSC public education officer said the seven persons burnt to death were two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had number plate BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Centre, Ojota, while the deceased was deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, morgue, Sagamu.

She commiserated with the families of the victims while also advising motorists to shun speed and always have a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.