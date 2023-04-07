7 burnt to death, 14 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than seven persons were burnt to death, while 14 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident that occured around OPIC, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.



The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the incident occured at 10:45am on Sunday.



The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by excessive speed and brake failure which led to loss of control, saying that the vehicle hit road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.



She stated that 22 persons were involved in the accident which comprised of seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children.



Okpe added that 14 persons were injured which comprised of four men, five women, two male children and three female children.



The FRSC Public Education Officer said that seven persons were burnt to death which comprised two men, three women and two children.



”One vehicle was involved in an accident,with registration number BDG 993 YG , a Mazda bus,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Lagos State Accident Emergency Center, Ojota while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital, (OOUTH) Morgue, Sagamu.



She commiserated with the family of the victims while also advising motorists to shun speed and always have a routine vehicle check for good maintenance and replacement of any defect.