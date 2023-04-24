50-year-old farmer macheted to death in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 50-year-old farmer, Olaoluwa Olorunfemi, by four yet-to-be-identified men.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Odunlami-Omisanya stated that the deceased was macheted to death at Ifeloduro Camp Forest Reserve in the state.

The command’s spokesman also explained that the incident happened at about 1720hrs on April 22.

According to him, the assailants also collected all the phones belonging to other farmers in the camp before killing Olorunfemi.

“Some men numbering four came to the camp and collected their phones and also macheted one Olaoluwa Olorunfemi, aged 50yrs, all over his body and he gave up the ghost on the spot.

“The police in company of the deceased family visited the scene of the crime and his corpse was evacuated and deposited in the morgue,” PPRO said. (NAN)