369 visually impaired candidates to write 2023 UTME – Okebukola

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –NO fewer than 364 visually impaired candidates will write the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 11 centres across Nigeria.

The special examination being conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ,JAMB, for the visually impaired candidates began yesterday, April 27 and it is expected to end on April 29, 2023, under the supervision of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group,JEOG.

Prof. Peter Okebukola, who is the Chairman, JEOG said this yesterday, while giving update on the 2023 examination.

Okebukola,who commended the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for the special arrangement for the category of the UTME candidates, noted that the aim of giving special treatment to the visually impaired candidates was to allow every eligible person participate in the examination.

Noting that JAMB initiative has been emulated in the last four years in several countries, as a good model for Africa,he said since 2017, JEOG has processed about 2,600 candidates for the UTME with over a third admitted to courses of their choice in higher education institutions in Nigeria, mainly universities.

Okebukola,a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission,NUC, explained that the mode of examination administration is blended- use of Personal Computers,PCs and use of the traditional braille slate and stylus/typewriters in writing answers to questions that are read out by a subject expert, stressing that the blind candidates take the same test items as those who are not blind.

He said JAMB has approved that from 2024, there would be a gradual migration to the full CBT mode customised for blind candidates.

He noted that a pilot run is to be conducted later in the year to test this mode and also give options to candidates who elect for fully Braille, fully CBT and full read-aloud modes.

There are exciting times ahead for blind candidates and others with disabilities in realisation of the dream of Professor Is-had Oloyede for equal opportunity,” .

He said:“So far, a good number of blind candidates processed through JEOG have secured admission to federal, state and private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

“In 2019, of the 390 candidates, a total of 175 (44.8%) were given admission. This was unprecedented in the history of admission of such category of students into the Nigerian higher education system, another of Professor Oloyede’s golden legacies.

“In 2020, 89 of the 351 blind candidates (25%) that sat for the UTME. In 2021, a total of 110 blind candidates were given admission, out of the 332 that sat for the UTME. This 33% admission of blind candidates to higher education in an annual cohort is unprecedented in the African higher education system.

“In 2022, 139 candidates out of the 364 candidates that took the UTME (38%) were admitted to the higher education institution of their choice.

“Five of the blind candidates scored above 270 in the 2022 UTME. Ninety-two scored above 200. When compared proportionally with the non-blind candidates, the blind candidates are doing as well, if not better than the visually unimpaired candidates.The 2023 exercise is taking place in 11 centres nationwide. This is in the interest of bringing the venue of the examination closer to the candidates especially with the security situation in the country.

“The centres are coordinated by seasoned academics and university administrators. The total number of candidates is 364.”

Okebukola said plans was ongoing to implement a strategic plan of gradually increasing the ICT component of administration of the UTME to match improvement in ICT usage for the education of the blind in the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

“The Group is excited about candidates, though few, who offer science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects since this is an important slant to equal opportunity.

“A study has been underway since 2018 to explore ways of encouraging many blind candidates to study STEM subjects recognising the inclement conditions for the study of science by blind candidates at the secondary and post-secondary levels.

“Through the kindness of Professor Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB takes full responsibility for hotel accommodation and feeding of the candidates in the 11 centres and pays generous transport supplementation while providing them with conducive environment to write the examination.

“Additionally, each blind candidate receives the very precious tools of slate and stylus from JAMB that will be used during the course of study, when admitted in a tertiary institution.

“JEOG is hoping to propose to JAMB, the institution of awards for the top three tertiary institutions with the highest number of candidates with disabilities that are admitted in a given year,”he said.