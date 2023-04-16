32-yr-old unionist defeats 4th term rep in Sokoto

A 32-year-old student unionist, Bashir Usman Gorau, has defeated Musa S Adar, incumbent member representing Gada-Goronyo federal constituency of the House of Representatives.

Gorau who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the immediate past Commissioner of Youth and Sport in Sokoto.

The PDP candidate polled 29,679 votes to defeat Adar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 25,549 votes.

The election was earlier declared inconclusive due to hitches.