3 escape death as truck rams into mosque in Niger

Suleja—A child and two other persons narrowly escaped death, yesterday, as a truck rammed into a mosque in Suleja, Niger State.

The incident occurred about 6:00 a.m around the popular Babangida Market, Suleja shortly after the early morning prayers.

Our correspondent gathered that the truck involved in the accident was loaded with powdered milk and skidded off the road while the driver was trying to manoeuver a portion of the bad road in the town.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Saleh, said the accident occurred shortly after most worshippers had dispersed from the mosque.

He said: “The accident occurred around 6am when many people had left the mosque for their homes after morning prayers.

“The trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children usually pray.

“However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries and were rushed to Suleja General Hospital.

“We are lucky that people have left the mosque after the prayer. The mosque was filled up during the prayers but thank God that everybody had left before the incident. No death was, however, recorded.”