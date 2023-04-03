3 die, tons of UNICEF supplements burnt in Niger truck accident

By Ezra Ukanwa

ATLEAST three persons have been confirmed dead, and a Bauchi state-bound truck load of therapeutic supplements of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, gutted, after two trucks collided in Niger state.

Describing the accident as unfortunate, an eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent but requested anonymity, stated that the accident happened on the 29th of March, 2023, adding that about two other persons incurred severe injuries after the accident.

According to the witness, the trailer, with plate number BBR709XB was loaded from the Lekki zone area with a UNICEF ready-to-use therapeutic drugs to be delivered at Bauchi state. The drug was loaded on the 28th last month headig to Bauchi. But, reaching Lambatta in Niger state, the truck driver, a faithful Muslim, parked to be able to break his fast.

“So, in this process another truck a lowbed conveying a payloader head going to Abuja, rushed a tanker loaded with PMS that was directly parked in front of the trailer conveying the UNICEF therapeutic drugs and in this process the trailer exploded and destroyed so many other trucks and the truck was completely burnt.

“The driver was 95 degree burnt as recorded when he was conveyed to the hospital, where he was later transferred from Niger state to Kano and about 3 days later he died. The driver of the lowbed and the motor boy were caught up in the fire and burnt in the process”, he added.

Efforts to get reactions from the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, in Niger state, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as his lines did not go through when contacted by our correspondent.