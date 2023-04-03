3 dead, 13 injured in Kano lone auto crash

By Bashir Bello

KANO — No fewer than three persons died while 13 others sustained injuries in a lone motor accident on Kano road, Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident, involving a commercial bus with number plate, XE 222 TRN, and conveying 18 passengers from Ajingi Local Government Area of the state to Wambai market in Kano City occurred when the rear tyre of the vehicle pulled out and the bus somersaulted and caught fire.

The spokesperson of Kano Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the incident said both driver and the conduct of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

According to him, “On Tuesday, our central control unit received an emergency call at 08:51 a.m., from one Muktar Yusuf, who reported a fire outbreak at state road by Government Technical College. Our men arrived the scene of the incident at 08:59 a.m. and found out that it was a commercial vehicle Later Haice with number plate, XE 222 TRN.

“The cause of the accident was due to an outage of one rear tyre while on speed and instantly engulfed by fire.

“Fire officers and FRSC officers made effort and successfully quenched the fire and rescued 18 passengers.

“Of the 18 passengers, three females were confirmed dead, namely, Zeenai Babaji, Surayya Umar and one unknown name, while 13 victims were rescued with some injuries. We conveyed all of the victims to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on motorists and other road users to drive with care to avoid fire/road accidents.”