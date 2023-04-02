2m Nigerians benefited from 2022 Poverty, Growth Strategy Projects — FG

… Osinbajo-led committee approves N250bn in 2023 budget

… Creates 4.5m jobs in rural roads construction

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

No fewer than two million vulnerable Nigerians, across the country, have benefited from projects implemented under the Federal Government’s National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, NPRGS, for the year 2022.

This was contained in a progress report presented at the NPRGS Steering Committee meeting, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

According to the report about 1.6 million smallholder farmers were also impacted under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan.

Updates from the Committee meeting which took place on Wednesday were made available to journalists on Thursday via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande.

The report further stated that 13,000 youths have been trained under a Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme in six States comprising Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna and Nasarawa, while arrangements are underway to provide similar training for 2000 beneficiaries in Edo State.

Equally, more than 8,000 Nigerians were employed in rural roads construction under the Rural Roads programme which built 40 rural roads in 120 communities, covering about 57.3 km across the country.

The NPRGS implementation monitoring update, presented by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said “following the release of N50 billion, programmes that have achieved 100% completion include: Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP),and Construction of Rural Roads, among others.

“A total number of direct beneficiaries of the implemented programmes currently stands at 1,818,782 vulnerable Nigerians and a total of 9,527 Nigerians have also been directly employed through the implementation of the programmes so far”, he said.

The statement added that the committee approved the sum N250 billion for the execution of projects for the year 2023. Projects scheduled for implementation under the NPRGS for the year include:

The provision of 100,000 homes for low-income earners which will create 1 million jobs directly and indirectly, expansion of energy access by providing 1,200 solar street lights in rural communities and 6 mini-grids for high-capacity productive farming under the Solar Naija Programme, creation of 4.5 million direct and indirect jobs through the Rural Roads programme which targets to connect about 750 rural markets.

Others are provision of N9 billion support for over 1.6 million vulnerable smallholder farmers for the 2023 wet season farming under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan, and expansion of the National Social Register with additional 3 million households.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State who is also the Co-Chair of the Technical Working Group for the Committee said though implementation has not reached expected levels, efforts are underway to touch each of the targeted 15 areas of implementation.

According to him, “today, we just came to review the implementation and update on the spending on the projects so far and approval for this year’s projects for the same scheme.

“Based on what was received from the co-chair of the Technical Working Group, over N50 billion have been spent so far. The performance so far hasn’t reached the level we expected. But nearly every aspect of the 15 areas targeted is being implemented in one way or the other.”

Other members of the Steering Committee present besides Governor Sule and Budget and National Planning Minister, Agba, at the meeting were, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Mohammad Abubakar; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige who joined the meeting virtually.

The Permanent Secretary, Budget and National Planning, Mr Nebeolisa Anako and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Andrew Adejo who represented the Minister of Education, also attended the meeting.