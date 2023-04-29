29-year-old APC candidate wins Imo House of representatives election

A 29-year-old Akarachi Amadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency supplementary election held on Saturday in Imo.

The Returning Officer, Prof Boniface Okoro, while declaring the result of the election on Monday, said Amadi polled 21, 372 votes to emerge the winner ahead of other candidates.

Okoro said the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Uche Ogbuagu, had 18, 296 votes, while the incumbent and candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Henry Nwawuba, garnered 7, 202 votes.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Usmond Ukanacho, polled 6,681 votes, while Mr Chinonso Uba of the African Democratic Congress (ASC) had 4,100 votes.

Okoro added that, Mr Godstime Chukwunuikem of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 246 votes.

In his reaction, Amadi commended the voters and party faithful for the confidence reposed in him.

He assured the constituents that he would not disappoint the mandate given to him to represent them.

“I will explore all avenues and options provided by the constitution to recover the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency mandate,” Ogbuagu noted.

He also praised the determination of his supporters before and during the election.