25k eba: Davido’s logistics manager laments price of food in London

By Emmanuel Okogba

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare popularly known as Isreal DMW was obviously shocked to find out that the food he enjoys at almost no cost in Nigeria could cost as much as it did in London.

Isreal is in London for Davido’s upcoming show where he is expected to play a part in introducing on stage the Afrobeat sensation.

At 25,000 naira for the Nigerian delicacy of eba and ogbono soup, Isreal took to his Instagram story to lament the difference in prices between Nigeria and in the UK.

He wrote: “25k for eba and ogbono soup of 3 meats? Wetin no reach 3k for Nigeria ooh. Hmmmm”

Davido’s Londo show comes after the release of his ‘Timeless’ that was well received by fans and even got a promotion from Wizkid.