23-yr-old lady dies 4 days after hip surgery in Lagos

… she was fine after surgery, surgeon claims

By Efe Onodjae

A 23-year-old girl, Destiny Benjamin, has been reported dead four days after a hip surgery, popularly known as Brazilian Butt Lift, BBL, at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Lagos.

Various social media platforms have been awash with the viral video of the procedure since her death.

Confirming the development, owner of Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ogbe Omoruyi, denied the allegation that the lady died in the hospital during the surgery.

Omoruyi, who spoke to Vanguard, explained that the deceased underwent the surgery on March 8, and had complained of difficulty in breathing before she was referred to the Genesis Specialists Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where she gave up the ghost.

Omoruyi, who is also a plastic surgeon, further told Vanguard that the deceased was 23 years old and not 20.

He said: “She is a 23 years old girl according to what she wrote on documents. She had a surgery and after that she was fine, her surgery went well.

“I can show you in our case note to show that everything was fine.

“However, after days she was having difficulty breathing. We placed her on oxygen and she was stabilised before we referred her to an intensive care unit, which is 10 minutes away from our facility.

“Unfortunately, as we all know, surgery has its own risk, and if you ask any professional doctor or surgeon, who knows about life consumptions and tractions, it is very easy to think that she could have fat embolism or clot embolism, but she had difficulty breathing.

“A very important investigation was done. It is called CT Pulmonary Angiogram. This can detect any clot that is present within the pulmonary system.

“The test was done in the facility where she was referred to. When I was informed and showed the results, it was said that she didn’t have an embolism.

“Her cousin, Sunset, was with her after her surgery. They went around because they were together. She came here to see her and they took pictures together, moving around the clinic compound two days later.

“This is to let you know that she was fine after the surgery.

“However or unfortunately, an autopsy hasn’t been done; I don’t know if the family is going to consent to that.”

Contrary to social media reports that the medical clinic recorded five deaths in a year, Ogbe said only two deaths have been recorded in the clinic, noting that it happened in the year 2018 and 2021.

He said: “This can be verified with the Local Government because all local governments have primary health centres where practitioners give reports on the death toll.

“So, we have only two recorded deaths.”

When the Lagos Police Command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted, he said: “To the best of my knowledge, I am not aware of the incident.

“The family of the deceased have not reported to the police authorities.”

However, efforts to get Genesis Specialist Hospital’s reaction proved abortive.

But the person who answered Vanguard’s call at press time said he does not know what happened.