23 schools battle for Gregory Imafidon Foundation Gold Cup

Gregory Imafidon

By Esther Onyegbula

The 5th edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation football tournament for secondary schools is set to kick off in Benin City, Edo State.

It has been confirmed that over 23 schools will be participating in this year’s highly-rated tournament for secondary school boys tagged “Catch Them, Young, Kick against Crime” slated from May – June 2023.

Speaking on the event, Mr Imafidon, the CEO of Gregory Imafidon Foundation and a Family Nurse Practitioner based in the United States said, “I am using this opportunity to call on the Edo State government, traditional institution, great people of Edo State, Edo Unions and Associations, both home and abroad, well-meaning Nigerians, and other youth sports lovers to support this tournament.

“The aim is to support and empower our secondary school youths, take them off the street and engage them meaningfully, to help reduce the rate of crime, especially in Edo State. Donations can be made to the Foundation’s account 0040494917 – Unity Bank.”

It was also gathered that the winner of the tournament will go home with a gold cup while scholarships, gifts and monetary prizes will be given to outstanding players and schools. Other attractions include new Jerseys for semi-finalists.

Medals will be given to Gold, Silver and Bronze winning schools. Cash prizes and gifts for the best player of the tournament, best-behaved team, best defender, best midfielder, highest goal scorer, most disciplined coach and the best goalkeeper.

He said, “We are still accepting donations and pledges to ensure a successful tournament so that we can make the visiting and participating schools comfortable in our bid to contribute our quota to help empower the youth and reduce the crime rate in Edo State.

“We are requesting sponsors from groups and individuals who are willing to help and positively touch the lives of our youth through empowerment and scholarship donations to help take the youths off the street. On behalf of the vulnerable youths in Edo State, I say thank you to all who have seen the need to make Edo State a better and crime-free state by contributing towards the success of this move. We cannot afford to lose any more youths to crime. The lives of our youths are valuable.”

It can be recalled that Government Science of Technology College (GSTC), former Benin Technical College Benin City, clinched the gold cup during the 4th edition of Gregory Imafidon Foundation gold cup for secondary schools in Benin City, Edo State.

Meanwhile, parents, teachers, school administrators and other well-meaning Nigerians expressed their gratitude to Mr Imafidon who though residing in the United State of America, deemed it fit to sponsor a tournament for the youth in his home State. They stated that the championship has given hope to the youth to shun crime like cultism and build a better future for themselves.