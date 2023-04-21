21-years old arrested over $220,000 love scam

Atuonah Cynthia Chioma

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi-Lagos, have arrested a 21-year-old indigene of Anambra State, Atuonah Cynthia Chioma, for allegedly fraudulently converting, stealing, and obtaining the sum of Two-Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars ($220,000USD) by false pretence from a German citizen.

It was learned that the suspect, Chioma, a 2019 graduate of Economics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka; who claimed to be a model and proprietress of a massage spa known as The-Chi-Place, lured the 50-year-old victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him, thereby gaining the victims’ trust and goodwill.

Atuonah Chioma promised to marry the victim, invited him to Nigeria for visits on several occasions, and convinced him to relocate permanently to Nigeria to live together as husband and wife. In a ploy to dispel suspicion, the victim was made to meet with Atuonah Chiomas’ parents at Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State where he received their blessings to marry their daughter.

The victim was persuaded by the suspect (Miss Atuonah Cynthia) to return to Germany to sell his house in Stuttgart and forward the proceeds of the sale, together with his pension and life savings to her domiciliary account to purchase a house in Nigeria where they will both live as husband and wife as well as to establish a joint business outfit as indicated in the bank transfer narration.

Confirming the arrest, SP Eyitayo Johnson Police Public Relations Officer, Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi-Lagos said that during interrogation, the suspect admitted in her statement that the sum of Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars ($220,000USD) was transferred to her account by the victim. Part of the proceed was then used to buy a 2-Bedroom Terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II, while some of the funds were sent to support her mother’s business and to pay the medical bills of her father.”

“Efforts are ongoing to recover other proceeds of the crime while the Unit remains committed to diligently investigate and prosecute fraudsters who are out there damaging the image of the country.

The suspect will be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded, he added