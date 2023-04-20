20th Maths contest: NTIC awards winners with scholarships, cash prizes

Mathematics

By Dickson Omobola

THE Nigerian Tulip International College, NTIC, yesterday, awarded finalists of its 20th Annual National Mathematics Competition, ANMC, scholarships and cash prizes.

Nwakuche Chidubem of Pyramid Learning Academy, Anambra State, emerged overall best, winning N100,000 and a scholarship waiver.

Second overall best, Amah Chibuike, from Diamond Special School, Imo State, received N75,000 cash prizes, with a scholarship waiver, while the third best student was rewarded with N50,000.

The ANMC is the largest yearly competition organised for math enthusiasts in Primary 5, Primary 6 and JSS 3.

Speaking during the prize giving and award ceremony, the Managing Director of NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin, said: “The ANMC is set for outstanding students, and these qualifiers have made themselves proud; brought accolades to each school they represent and their parents.

“Mathematics is a critical part of modern life, and its importance cannot be overstated. Mathematics is a fundamental branch of science that is essential for understanding and analysing the world around us.”

Bilgin noted that the NTIC currently has no fewer than 144 students studying in the school through the ANMC scholarship scheme.