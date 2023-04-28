2024: Why Esan must be considered in Edo agenda – Imansuagbon

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state, a governorship aspirant, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon has said that in considering the developmental agenda of the state, political actors should not shy away from the need to cede the position of the next governor of the state to Edo Central senatorial district which he said would strengthen the unity and cohesion of the state.

Imansuangbon stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the 2020 governorship primary and has urged Edo people to support an aspirant from Edo Central that is loved in all parts of the state.

He commended the people of Edo South for the support they have given to him in previous elections in the state adding that they showed him love when he defeated Major General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) in the 2011 primary of the People’s Democratic Party in the senatorial district.

According to him, “I remained the pride of the Afemai, the Akoko Edo, the Owans and all parts of Edo State. The people should see 2024 as their agenda.

“We have been on this issue for a long time. I am not an ethnic proponent but it is the turn of Edo Central to produce the next governor. We are from one root in Edo State. Nobody can divide us”

“When I share rice every year across the state I don’t look at ethnicity or religion you belong to because hunger knows no tribe or creed.

“The Edo agenda is meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people through massive job creation, provision of security, agriculture, rebuilding our schools by the provision of modern learning tools, and providing the basic infrastructures for our people. What we have today will improve upon when I become the governor.”