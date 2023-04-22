2023 Roundtable Lekki targets entertainment sector to drive employment

L-R: Legal Practitioners, Mr. Ogheneochoko Pedro; Convener Zonal Coordinator Garden City Church of God Mission/Convener, The Lekki Roundtable, Rev Chris Ubamadu and Creative Leader at XTREME Mindz Solutions Limited, Ms Toluwanimi Uduebor during a press conference to announce The Lekki Roundtable conference on May 1, 2023 in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

The Roundtable Lekki Conference is set to bring together professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the entertainment and media industries. Scheduled for May 1, the theme for the 2023 edition is “The Nigeria Entertainment Industry; opportunities and Trends”. The conference will feature keynote speakers and panelists who are icons in the entertainment and media industries such as Ali Baba, Joke Silva, Dr. Momodu Inu Noah, BasketMouth, Dan De Humorous, Dj Gosporella, CEO, Omooba Deji Irawo, and others.

Speaking during the press conference in Lagos, the Chief Convener, Senior Pastor/Zonal Coordinator, Church of God Mission, V/I zone, Rev. Chris Ubamadu, said that as a church we have always felt we have a role to play on how the society turns out, and we believe that we are not only here to prepare people for heaven, but we are also here to help them become earthly useful to themselves and the society.

According to Rev. Ubamadu, nothing has touched us more than the level of poverty in Nigeria today. I’m sure that I don’t need to lecture anybody here on the impact of poverty on our economy and how it has affected the quality of life in the country.

He said that one of the things that directly impacts on the level of poverty in any economy and society is unemployment. He also drew attention on the present available index Nigeria Bureau of Statistics on poverty as at last quarter of 2020 in Nigeria stood at 33.30%, that also was referenced by the World Bank for the same period. “Under that they said youth unemployment was about 40.8% as at 2020”.

Following the above alarming statistics of unemployment rate in the country,Rev. Ubamadu said, “our passion and pursuit to reduce unemployment especially among the youths is behind the initiative of The Roundtable Lekki few years ago.

Continuing he said that this year, the Roundtable Lekki is focusing on the Nigerian entertainment industry. “This is a huge industry that is driven by private individuals because the sector itself is private sector, not a lot is being done by government. He said an agency’s report said as at August 2022, the movie segment of the entertainment industry generated about 79.1 billion dollars in a year, that is huge.

The industry cut-across the movie, music, the comedy, the skit, the social media entertainment, the production, marketing etc. But not many people are aware of the investment opportunity in it. So this year, our focus is on the Nigerian entertainment industry, the opportunities and trend.

In addition, Dcn. Ogbebor Aiye, the chairman of The Roundtable Lekki 2023 represented by Ogbeneochoko Pedro Esq, said, “I have tried to draw a connection between the theme of this year and the church. One might be surprised to say why will the church be driving an entertainment initiative. So you ask yourself what is entertainment? Entertainment is enjoyment, amusement, fun, anything that helps you get a point of happiness. The purpose is very clear, the pursuit of entertainment is man’s task, endeavour to gain happiness.

In the same vein, Creative Lead at XTREME Mindz Solutions, Ms Toluwanimi Uduebor, said that the agency takes pride in being part of innovative ideas such as this one, because of the importance we place on corporate social responsibility. Partnering with The Roundtable Lekki as the Official media sponsors gives us the opportunity to be a part of a ground-breaking platform that consistently gives back to the society through information-sharing”.