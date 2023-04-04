Home » News » 2023 Polls: Ex-minister, Ogah denies working for PDP
April 4, 2023

2023 Polls: Ex-minister, Ogah denies working for PDP

Ogah

By Steve Oko

Former Minister for Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah has denied supporting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just-concluded general elections.

Ogah who was reacting to his purported suspension by the Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, over alleged anti party activities, said “it is only a mad man that will support PDP in Abia”.

He dismissed the ruling party as a congregation of political merchants bent on impoverishing the state.

” How can I support PDP? Am I mad? It’s only a mad man that can support PDP in Abia!

“There is nothing that will make me support PDP, instead, I will leave politics. PDP is just a group of people that put themselves together to impoverish the people; to destroy the economy of the state; to destroy the future of the unborn generation. There is nothing that will make me support such a group of people.

” When I lost at the Supreme Court I didn’t bother again to renew my bill board. You know Uche Ogah is a brand and whenever people see Uche Ogah they think that if they put their own picture they will sell.

” I don’t even know who put the bill board because I was not the one that made the arrangement directly.”

