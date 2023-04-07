2023 polls changed Nigeria’s political climate — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday said the 2023 elections have proved the growing strength of our democracy and more especially, the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of the leaders.

Speaking when he received the newly-installed Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Capital, Muhammad Hamim Nuhu Sunusi at the State House in Abuja, President Buhari said the stunning outcome of 10 Governors failing to make it to the Senate meant that there is no longer a guaranteed route to power and the voter is truly the king when it comes to elections.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu was quoted as saying, “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things.

“Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”

After listening to the Emir who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the Buhari Presidency, and a request for some more, the President promised to do his best for the State in the remaining time left, and to brief the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on those requests, agreeing with visitors that the particular problem of water supply to the State Capital is worrisome.

The President told the Emir and members of the Emirate Council, who accompanied him that the entire nation and hin will continue to miss his friend, the late Emir, Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi, saying that he will continue to pray for the repose of the deceased.

The Emir and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Muhammad Hamim thanked the administration of Muhammadu Buhari for helping Jigawa State to excel in major rice production, for approving a rail link to Dutse from Kano and for the restoration of peace to the State, the entire nation and the neighbouring countries that had suffered past insecurity.

The Emir also welcomed the upgrading of the Army Battalion in Dutse to a full military Brigade and requested the President to do something about the acute water shortage affecting the state capital.