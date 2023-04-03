2023: Imo election display of impunity — PDP candidate

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Okigwe state constituency, in Imo state, Ifeanyi Ozoemelam, on Monday described the last state House of Assembly elections in Imo as a display of impunity.

Ozoemelam stated this to newsmen in Owerri while expressing his worry about the activities that surrounded the election.

He said he was shocked that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, won with 45,000 in a constituency Ozoemelam, claimed he has evidence that only 2,491 voters, voted.

He said: “The March 18th, 2023 state assembly election in Imo State is a counterfeit, the most rigged and most robbed State Constituency elections in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

It was a brazen and barbaric display of impunity and imbecility by INEC, which ought to be an unbiased umpire.”

“For instance, where did INEC get the 45,000 votes they used to declare the APC Candidate winner of the Okigwe State Assembly election, whereas every available fact and evidence show that only 2,491 voters, voted during the exercise in the council.

“INEC messed Nigerians up and further put our collective desire and efforts for a better Nigeria under threat. Nigerians deserve explanations and unreserved apology from INEC for failing and dashing our hopes,” he added.