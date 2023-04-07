2023 Hajj: Why airfares were hiked in Nigeria, others — NAHCON

*Each pilgrims to pay N3m

By Prince Okafor

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has pegged this year’s hajj fare for each intending pilgrim at N3 million.

This came even as the commission attributed the hiked to inflation in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Vanguard gathered that the price was up by 14 percent from N2.59 million paid by pilgrims in 2022.

Disclosing the development on Friday, the Chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan, stated that the price is of eight categories, with Borno and Yobe States as the lowest price while the highest is Lagos and Ogun States, N2.99m.

He said: “Hajj fare has 8 different costs, pilgrims from Maiduguri and Yola, will pay 2.89m other northern states 2.919m. The southern part of the country has six different prices, Edo State and the other states in the South South and South East will pay N2.96m while Ekiti and Ondo States will pay N2.88m, Osun State will pay N2.99m. Cross River to pay N2.943m and Lagos, Ogun and Oyo to pay N2.99m.

“The disparity in the price is because states in the north are closer to Saudi Arabia than the states in the south and accommodation secured by each state also determines the amount they would pay.

“The airlines approved for airlift of pilgrims from states are; Air Peace, Azman Air, Fly Nas, Aero Contractors and Max Air while Arik Air and Value jet as chartered aircraft for private tour operators.

“We would close the portal for those who choose hajj saving schemes by April 21.

“We decided to do this to ensure that all operation activities are not dragged and May 21 will be the inaugural flight. We are committed to take every single citizen that registered for hajj this year.

“The reason for the increase is due to inflation rate in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, high cost of goods and services in Saudi Arabia and scarcity of aviation fuel. Also, there has been an increase in the exchange of naira to dollar at the official rate, we tried to keep the fare at a minimum level while taking a view of the economic condition of the people going for hajj.”

“The rise in the fare is not limited to Nigeria alone as other countries who have declared their hajj fare announced increase.

“There is hike from other parts of the world like Ghana, Pakistan, India, Niger among others.”