2023 GMW: CBN partners JAN to promote financial literacy among youths

By Cynthia Alo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria(JAN) to celebrate the 2023 Global Money Week (GMW) in a bid to increase financial inclusion and promote financial literacy among Nigerian youth.

The initiative is part of the CBN’s effort to achieve its goal of having 95% financial inclusion by 2024, as only 44.8% of adults in Nigeria are currently included in the financial system.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising initiative that emphasizes the importance of ensuring that young people are financially conscious from a young age.

This year’s theme, “Plan your money, plant your future,” aimed to ensure that young people progressively acquire the information, skills, attitudes, and behaviors needed to make sound financial decisions, achieve financial well-being, and financial resilience.

The partnership between the CBN and Junior Achievement Nigeria, which culminated in a five-day event including a financial literacy rally, financial literacy fair, visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and an essay competition, ensures that the ultimate goal of the Global Money Week initiative is achieved.

Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, emphasized the importance of financial literacy for young people, stating, “At the heart of what we do at JA Nigeria is financial literacy and we are committed to ensuring young people are equipped with skills necessary for financial success. It is important to educate young people and provide them with the skills and resources needed to improve their financial management abilities and set them on the right path to financial independence. We are focused on creating a financially literate generation; that is why we are working with CBN to celebrate Global Money Week by teaching our students using the financial literacy modules created by JA Nigeria. We appreciate the Central Bank of Nigeria for partnering with us and supporting us in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 4 – zero poverty and quality education.”