2016 Budget: Senate again indicts ex-AGF’s over unauthorised N74bn payment

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has sustained the indictment of former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, over the payment of N74 billion as social benefits without breakdown in the 2016 budget .

The Auditor General of the Federation in the 2016 report, had raised concerns over payment of N262.4 billion as social benefits against the N188 billion provided for in the budget, resulting in extra-budgetary payment of N74 billion without breakdown.

The indictment of Idris was sequel to the presentation, consideration and adoption of the Auditor-General’s annual report of 2016 by the Senate as presented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, PDP, Edo South.

Recall that Idris was first appointed Accountant General of the Federation in June 2015 and re- appointed in June 2019.

The query read: “The total cost for social benefits amounted to N262.3 billion whereas the budget amount for the period was N188 billion as contained in the budget report , resulting in the extra-budgetary expenditure of N74 billion.

“In addition it was observed that there was no breakdown of the total social benefits cost of N262 billion to disclose the different individual amounts for gratuity, pension and death benefits that make up social benefits.”

When the representative of the Account General appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, to respond to the query , the Accountant General accepted the observation of the Auditor General.

The committee observed that the Accountant General could not address the query and there after recommended to the Senate that he should refund N74 billion in line with financial regulation. The Senate adopted the recommendation of the committee for refund of N74 billion to federation account.