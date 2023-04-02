2 aides killed, 3 policemen hospitalised as kidnappers abduct SAN in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Gunmen have killed two aides and kidnapped their boss, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The kidnappers also shot three of the police escorts attached to the senior lawyer.

It was gathered that the policemen, who sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack, have been hospitalised.

A source privy to the development disclosed that the kidnappers came in military camouflage and carried out the act around 3pm., yesterday.

The source said the abductors had trailed the SAN and his escorts for a while, but that they launched their attack around Obiri-Ikwerre interchange in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The source said a personal aide and driver to the SAN were shot and killed in the incident and while the policemen escorting them only sustained injuries.

It said the kidnappers had shot at the tyre of the police van carrying the policemen, causing the driver of the van to lose control.

The source said the car summersaulted after the driver lost control, following the sudden deflation of the car tyre.

The source said: “This afternoon, kidnappers kidnapped a senior lawyer around Obiri-Ikwerre interchange. The criminals shot at a police van escorting the SAN.

“They killed the driver of the lawyer and another of his aide. They kidnapped the man and ran off. Three policemen that were with them in another van had accident because the criminals shot their tyre before going for their target.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the kidnap.

She noted that no policemen died in the incident, as the hoodlums killed aides to the kidnap victim.

Iringe-Koko said the police escort sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state has made adequate police mobilisation to ensure the unconditional release of the kidnapped victim.