16-yr-old teenager shot by sanitation worker in New York 

New York City sanitation worker, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager branded for stealing his car earlier in April, according to police reports.

Richie Torres, the arraigned shooter was arrested on Monday, according to report.

Richie had reportedly opened fire at his ‘stolen’ Black Chevrolet Tahoe after the 16-year-old hopped into the car in an attempt to dispossess the vehicle on April 4.

A bullet struck the unidentified teen in the shoulder and another bullet collided with a 28-year-old passer-by who was in their vehicle when the feat occurred.

According to New York Post, Torres abandoned the scene after the shooting and didn’t report the stolen car.

The SUV was discovered a short distance from the area of the incident, reports stated.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The teen, however, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, police said.