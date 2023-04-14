Home » News » 14 die, 5 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC
April 27, 2023

14 die, 5 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC

No fewer than 14 persons lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at Zangoro village along Bauchi-Darazo road.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State,  Mr Yusuf Abdullahi disclosed this in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said five other persons sustained varying degree of injuries in the crash which occured on Thursday at abou 12:17 p.m.

According to him, the accident involved one Golf 3 Wagon car with registration number AJ507GWA and one private Chevrolet car.

The commander attributed the crash to speed violation, adding that personnel of the corps cleared the scene of the accident as well as recovered N73,000, seven phones, one power bank and four small handbags.

“Nineteen persons were involved in the fatal road crash comprising 10 female adults, seven male adults, one female child and one male child.

“Fourteen of them lost their lives on the spot  they include 10 female adults, two male adults,  one male child and one female child,” he said.

Abdullahi said the corpses of the deceased and the injured had been referred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and identification.

He advised motorists to respect traffic rules and regulations while plying the road. 

