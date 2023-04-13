13 years blackout: Buhari to commission Okitipupa 132KV power station

File

— Project, 99.9% completed, will be ready in two weeks- Contractor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assured the residents of five council areas in Ondo State of restoration of their electricity after being in total blackout for 13 years.

Executive Director Project of the Commission, Mr. Charles Ogunmola, gave the assurance after he led a delegation team to inspect 132KV transmission line and 132/33KV sub station being constructed by the Commission in Okitipupa area of the state.

Ogunmola was accompanied by other directors, including Member representing Ondo State, Hon. Barr. Olugbenga Edema, Engr. Onwo Nelson, Director, PMS ,Port Harcourt, Engr. Uno. O .Uno, Director, UIDW, Port Harcourt, Mr. Eddie Gordon Okeya, Director, CRD PH; Barr. Salami Olaniyi Okogie, Director Ondo State office amongst others.

He said that the power supply project would be commissioned before the end quarter of 2023 and commissioned by the President before leaving in May.

“NDDC is ready to restore light to the Niger Delta coast line of Ondo State and also want the project commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible.

“We are looking for projects across the 9 Niger Delta states which had been awarded by our predecessors that need low cost to be completed and Okitipupa power station is one of them to be considered.

” I am from Ondo State, so the project is more important to me. Our people must finally get out of black-out that has befallen them for the past 13 years”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, speaking through his Energy and Mineral Resources Commissioner, Hon. Rasaq Obe, expressed happiness that the residents of the five council areas would soon say bye-bye to darkness.

The Contractor, MD Steady Engineering Limited, Benson Obayelu, said that the project was 99.9% completed, and that the project will be delivered in the next two weeks if the Commission was ready.

Obayelu, noted that the project was presently undergoing testing processes adding that the Commission should get the BEDC’s final approval for proper connection to Omotosho Power Station.

He appealed to the Commission to consider Erinje, the host community, while distributing the electricity supply to other communities.

Earlier, the delegation visited Omotosho Electric energy Company limited, Omotosho in Okitipupa, where they were assured that the connection of Okitipupa sub station to Omotosho power step down will take just one day.

NDDC top officials from Ondo State office who received and accompanied the delegation include Engr. Benson Karaki, Assistant Director UIDW; Engr. Bamidele Obele, Assistant Director PMS; Dr. Omosayo David, Principal Manager Corporate Affairs and Mr. Olumide Olorunlana, Principal Manager, CRD.

Notable leaders who accompanied the NDDC delegation include Hon. Goke Jatuwase, Chairman Ilaje Local Government; Hon. Funso Esan, former Commissioner for Environment, Ondo State; Hon. Nimbe Tawose, Federal Board Member, Teaching Hospital Oyo; Hon. Fayowole Aworetan, SA to EDP, Hon. Otito Atikase, former Chairman, Ilaje Local Government, Mr. Ola Omotehinse amongst others.