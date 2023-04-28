113 humanitarian workers evacuated from Western Sudan

A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on April 27, 2023, and taken on April 26, shows British Nationals boarding an RAF aircraft in Sudan, for evacuation to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. – Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Britons and their relatives in Sudan to use evacuation flights Thursday while they are still available, as the end of a temporary ceasefire looms. (Photo by Arron Hoare / MOD / AFP) / NO USE AFTER APRIL 28, 2023 23:00:00 GMT – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / ARRON HOARE ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO ARCHIVE – TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM APRIL 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT ” AFP PHOTO / CROWN COPYRIGHT 2023 / MOD / Arron Hoare ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO ARCHIVE – TO BE USED WITHIN 2 DAYS FROM April 27, 2023 (48 HOURS), EXCEPT FOR MAGAZINES WHICH CAN PRINT THE PICTURE WHEN FIRST REPORTING ON THE EVENT /

As fighting continues in Sudan, at least 113 humanitarian workers from various aid organisations have been flown out of North Darfur State in the west of the country.

The staff were airlifted to neighbouring Chad on Thursday, the Governor of North Darfur, Nimir Mohamed Abdel Rahman, told dpa on Friday.

The evacuated workers include those of the World Food Programme, UNICEF, the UN Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

UNITAMS said that France organised the mission.

Sudan’s de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been fighting his Deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, with the help of the military since April 15.

Daglo is the Leader of the influential paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two generals took over the leadership of the country of about 46 million people through two joint military coups in 2019 and 2021.

According to the governor, a ceasefire extended by both sides on Thursday is expected to hold in the capital of North Darfur.

He said the situation in the city was calm and stable.

However, according to eyewitnesses, there has been heavy shelling in Khartoum.

The renewed ceasefire was agreed for a period of 72 hours.

