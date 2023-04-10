10th Senate President: Ndoma-Egba urged not to work against South-South

Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba has been cautioned by a South-South Solidarity Group for Senate President 2023, to desist from trading away chances of South-South to produce the next Senate President

Ndoma-Egba was reported to have called on the national ruling party, APC, to zone the senate presidency to the South East on a private television.

The clamor for who to become the next senate President has recently heightened as many of the geopolitical zones of the country have indicated interest for the office to be zoned to them in the 10th session.

They said: “The former Senator is treading the path of dishonor and ignominy by calling on the party leadership to zone the senate presidency to the South East.”

Convener of the group, Mr. Peter Ilefa expressed disappointment over Senator Ndoma-Egba’s interview with a TV outlet.

He described his stance as an unpatriotic, callous and uncharitable comment to make, saying it was against the collective aspiration of the South-South geopolitical zone.

Ilefa wondered if the Senate presidency is only good when he (Egba) contested for same, recalling that the former Senator’s flippancy reeks hatred for his own people on whose mandate he became a Senator.

He called on the progressives family and all critical stakeholders to discountenance the former house leader, saying he only was serving the interest of his paymasters.

“Senator Egba had contested elections in 2019 to return to the Senate to subsequently become Senate President. Does it mean that, at that time, South East was not ripe for a senate president?

“Senator Egba’s statement betrays the peoples’ solidarity and loyalty for him demonstrated in the mandate given him then until he was rejected by the people. His comment is unpatriotic and selfish, to say the least”

Ilefa maintained that, in the entire country, the South East has benefited most from the Senate presidency with a ratio of 8 times to 1 time.

“If truly we believe in Justice, Equity and Fairness, then it is the turn of the South-South and not South East as proposed by Senator Victor Ndoma Egba.”

The group called on the party leadership to discountenance Sen. Ndoma’s interview and also sanction him for such comment.