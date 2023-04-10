10th Senate Presidency:  North West APC group drums support for Sani Musa

Says APC should reward him for his Loyalty

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and formal announcement of zoning by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group in the North West Zone of the party under the aegis Voice of Progressive Youths (VPY), has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of Senate President.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Sulaiman Mashi, it urged the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC to reward Senator Musa for his loyalty, commitment and contribution to the party by zoning the position to North Central, adding that Musa’s political and administrative credentials remained what he described as the best when compared with other aspirants.

According to him, Senator Musa performed creditably well at the just concluded Presidential Election hence the need to zone the Senate Presidency to the North Central region and support Musa as its preferred choice for the seat.

Mashi who explained that the group decided to support Musa for the Senate presidency because he is the most qualified person to lead the Senate under the APC, said, “We find Senator Sani Musa as the most qualified person to lead the Senate under our great party, the APC, due to the fact that he is competent, trustworthy and reliable.

“An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the APC by handing the party, continuity in the Presidency and a comfortable majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned, because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented.

“Senator Sani Musa is a successful politician and a businessman, he is well educated, a great administrator and a skilful human resource manager.

“We strongly believe with Senator Musa as Senate President, he will deploy his diplomatic and democratic skills to bring about the much-needed synergy and harmony between the Senate and the Executive.

“Senator Musa is a dedicated and hardworking person, Mashi said he (Musa) worked hard and teamed up with other APC stakeholders in Niger state to ensure the victory of the party in the just concluded general election in Niger state.

“In view of the above-mentioned qualities, we are calling on the leadership and stakeholders of our great party, the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to North Central to enable the senator to become the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

“Senator Musa contested for the national chairmanship of the APC during the 2022 APC national convention that produced the present National working committee.

“However, due to his loyalty and love for our party, he sacrificed his ambition and stepped down for the party to have a single consensus candidate.

“Such sacrifice and selflessness, only few, special individuals can do, hence the need to applaud, appreciate, and reward him.”