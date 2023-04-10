10th Senate: Arewa Youth backs Akpabio for Senate President

A northern group otherwise called the Arewa Youth Conference for the sustainable future of Nigeria has called on the need to support Senator Godswill Akpabio as the 10th Senate President of Nigeria.

In a statement,the group president Mr. Muttaka Ibrahim said Senator Akpabio’s achievement in his political career as a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and a current Senator representing Akwa-West Senatorial District has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the Nigerian people through his various achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

"



“In his capacity as a minority Senate leader, Akpabio played a pivotal role in advocating for the interest of the Nigerian people, especially those in the northern region.



“He worked tirelessly to promote peace, security, and unity among Nigerians, which aligns perfectly with our organization’s mission and vision.



“His endorsement will help to promote unity, religious balancing after the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and cohesion within the party, as they demonstrate the party’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work and excellence.”