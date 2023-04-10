10th National Assembly: Pro-democracy CSOs endorse Yusuf Gagdi for Reps Speakership

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a bold move, pro-democracy civil society organizations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Nigeria Unity Project have endorsed Hon. Yusuf Gagdi for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

The announcement was made at a press conference chaired by the convener of the group, Okwa Dan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okwa stated that it was crucial to get the leadership of the National Assembly right.

According to him, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a legislator and a leader whose grasp of issues surpasses his age.

This, he said, reinforces the group’s stance that leadership is not about age, ethnicity or religion but capacity, experience and competence.

According to him, the group believes that Hon. Yusuf Gagdi possesses the qualities necessary to lead the 10th House of Representatives and steer the country towards progress.

Okwa Dan said, “As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we are constrained to lend our voice to the debate on the suitability of candidates for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Unity Project is endorsing Hon Yusuf Gagdi for the Speakership position because from the list of lawmakers that have indicated an interest in the position, none of them could match the enviable records of Hon Yusuf Gagdi in several areas, such as a passion for serving the people, commitment to the Nigerian Project, loyalty to the party and the constituted authorities, and broad disposition to issues of national concern.”

The group, therefore, called on members of the House of Representatives to support the candidacy of Hon. Yusuf Gagdi and ensure that he emerges as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

They believe that his leadership will be crucial in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria and moving the country forward.

Meanwhile, the endorsement of Hon. Yusuf Gagdi by the Nigeria Unity Project is a significant development in the race for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives.

It highlights the growing importance of civil society in shaping the political landscape of Nigeria and the need for leaders who are committed to democracy and good governance.