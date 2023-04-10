10th NASS: Yari’s senate presidency will unite, prosper Nigeria, says group

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Support Groups for Senator Abdul ‘Aziz Abubakar Yari, CoSGSAAY, has drummed support for the emergence of Zamfara West Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari, as the next Senate president.

The group while noting that the North-West geo-political zone is yet to occupy that position since the inception of the fourth republic, said a Yari senate presidency would unite and bring prosperity to the nation.

In a statement issued to newsmen, on Thursday, in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Omogbolahan Babawale, said that beyond the issue of zoning, Yari is qualified to lead the 10th National Assembly in view of his executive and legislative acumen.

It recalled how Yari, as a former Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum and two-term Senator, distinguished himself in leadership responsibilities when he led his colleagues to ensure that Nigeria was declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and that the release of Paris Club Loan refund to all states was secured.

Babawale said: “It is instructive however to state without equivocation that the Group CoSGSAAY is not sponsored by the Senator-elect from the Zamfara West Senatorial District.

“We took time to examine, among the candidates who have shown interest in leading the 10th Senate, we took it therefore that the Party All Progressive Congress (APC) should field the man who can best help drive the agenda of the incoming Tinubu/Shettima presidency and came to the conclusion that Senator Dr. Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari stood out tall and ticked all the parameters. He complements the President-elect in many aspects.

“He is a man who believes in the unity and wellness of the country. Therefore, we believe he will be a perfect partner-in-progress to the Tinubu administration.

“We therefore call on Senator Dr. Abdul Azeez Abubakar Yari to throw himself into the race.”