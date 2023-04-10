10th NASS: Why Senator Musa Deserves Senate Presidency — APC Diaspora Group 

As Party Women Urge Tinubu, Leaders To Endorse the North Central Aspirant

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, a group under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress, APC Diaspora Coalition has asked the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu to support the aspiration of the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, Niger East to lead the Senate as a Presiding officer.

According to the group which is based in the United States and Europe, Senator Musa has the needed administrative and academic competence as well as qualifications to lead the Senate.

In a statement on Thursday by its Coordinator, Hon. Tunde Ajisola, the group said, “Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, exhibited his loyalty to the APC when he stepped down for the National Chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi, last year, in compliance with the party’s directive.

“Musa, who publicly declared his intention some weeks earlier, is qualified to contest and hold any position, going by ranking principle, but with his past antecedent as a loyal party man, a grassroot politician and a man of the people, the Senate Presidency is achievable.

“We hope the APC see this sterling qualities and zone the Senate Presidency to North Central where Senator Sani Musa hails from and very popular among his colleagues from the Zone.

“The 10th National Assembly is poised to be the most democratically engaging since the return of democratic rule in 1999. Senator Sani Mohammed Musa (Niger East) is the better Senator to lead it.”

According to Ajisola, Musa who was born on 11 May, 1965 in Minna, Niger State, attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged B.Sc in Business Administration in 1990, specialising in Banking and Finance.

He said that the Senator also bagged a postgraduate Certificate in International Management at the University of Liverpool, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Policy and Management at the University of London.

He said, “He was at one time Special Adviser, Investment and Infrastructure to the Niger State Government; Member: Niger State Economic & Social Advisory Council – 2007 to date. Member: Steering Committee of the Business Support Group (BSG) for Vision 2020. He was a delegate, Presidential Trade Mission to Japan in 2006.

“He also attended some Executive Leadership Training Programs on Strategic IQ; Accountability, Ethics, and Corporate Governance; and conflicts resolution at various times in Harvard Business School, Harvard University Cambridge Boston USA; University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, Pennsylvania USA, and the United States Institute of Peace respectively.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Women Organisation, (APWO), has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to support the aspiration of Musa, who is from the North Central geopolitical zone.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja by its Founder, Larai Kolo, she said that the vast and deep experience Senator Sani Musa possesses would unite the party, the Senate, National Assembly and make the Tinubu-led administration to seamlesslly meet the aspirations and expectations of Nigerians.

Kolo who explained that the track record of the federal lawmaker was very vast and has transformed the lives of the people of his senatorial district, said, “We in All Progressives Women Organisation, APWO, are supporting amiable Senator Musa to emerge President of the 10th Senate, on the heels of his amazing track record as a senator who understands the processes in the Red Chamber.

“Senator Musa is a grassroots politician, people manager, good and prudent financial manager.

“His contributions on the floor of the Red Chambers have well impacted Nigerians, and also he is a loyal party man who has stood with the party all the years and made sure the party remains in power.

“Senator Sani as the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, is one of the few who are effective, and has mastered what eludes many in the upper chamber.

“Among the incumbent Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Sani Musa a.k.a ”313” is one who is “more than worthy” and it comes without surprise for his reelection.

“His second term is a representation of continuous strengthening of democracy, good governance, human and infrastructural development of Niger East Senatorial District, Nigeria and democracy as a whole.

“For bills, Senator Sani is having an unprecedented record as a first term Senator having sponsored 35 bills in the current 9th Senate.

” Seven of the bills have been passed, 13 of the Bills are awaiting Committee report, and amongst these bills is the Social Medial Regulatory Bill; Protection From Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019.

“It is true thatSenator Sani is a serious democrat and a visionary leader, the APC leadership should consider and make him the President of the Senate, and he has all it takes to ensure smooth and seamless relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

“We believe in him that the President-elect will enjoy a flourishing relationship with the National Assembly.”